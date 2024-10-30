MKCG Medical College suspends five students from hostel for 'ragging' juniors

Berhampur, Oct 30 (PTI) The state-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday decided to suspend five fourth-year MBBS students from hostel for six months for allegedly ragging their juniors, an official said.

Advertisment

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the anti-ragging committee, said the dean of the medical college Suchitra Dash.

A second-year MBBS student in a written complaint alleged that he was traumatised physically and mentally due to ragging by senior students, an official said.

Three similar complaints were lodged at the National Medical Council (NMC) by parents of some junior students staying in the hostel, he said.

Advertisment

The NMC then directed the college to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action, he added.

"After receiving the complaints from the NMC, we inquired into the allegation by our anti-ragging committee. But we could not get any evidence of ragging initially," Dash said.

"When we got another written complaint from a second-year student on Monday, we again conducted an inquiry and took this decision," she said.

Advertisment

The dean said the students who have allegedly been involved in ragging would be restricted from entering their hostels for six months.

"We can't tolerate any type of ragging on the campus and strong action would be taken against those involved," she added.

SP Sarvan Vivek M said the dean has lodged a complaint at the Baidyanathpur police station against the senior students who were involved in ragging.

Advertisment

"We are inquiring about it and will take necessary action as per law," said the SP, who is also a member of the anti-ragging committee.

In February, the medical college suspended two fourth-year MBBS students for two months for allegedly ragging a second-year student. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM