MLA Amit Deshmukh meets officials over civic issues in Latur

Latur, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress MLA and former minister Amit Deshmukh has said efficient waste management and cleaning of drains was necessary to prevent the outbreak of diseases in central Maharashtra's Latur city.

Deshmukh held a meeting on Friday evening with municipal commissioner Babasaheb Manohare and other officials to discuss various civic issues.

Speaking at a press conference later, the MLA noted that as civic elections have not been held for two-and-half years, the Latur Municipal Corporation is under an administrator appointed by the state government.

Officials should address complaints of contaminated water supply in Hattenagar locality, and take steps for speedy completion of pipeline from Manjara dam to the city approved under the Amrut-2 project, he said.