MLA Amit Deshmukh reviews development works in Latur city

Latur, Jun 7 (PTI) Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh reviewed development works undertaken by the civic authorities in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Saturday.

Deshmukh, accompanied by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge on Friday, reviewed the Latur Municipal Corporation's works and directed the administration to complete drain cleaning and sanitation works by June 30 to prevent any monsoon-related challenges.

He also stressed the implementation of the second phase of the AMRUT underground drainage project, ensuring the city is better equipped to manage sanitation and wastewater, the civic body stated in a release.

The MLA issued key directives such as mandatory firefighting and parking systems in schools, colleges, coaching institutes, malls, and commercial establishments, immediate halt to any hoardings or unipoles violating Supreme Court norms, review and upgradation of traffic signals and surveillance systems for road discipline and public safety.

As per the release, a compliance report based on all suggestions is to be submitted within eight days.