MLA and scam-hit tribal development corporation chief Daddal attends Assembly, denies he was missing

Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Karnataka MLA and Chairperson of the scam-hit Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Basanagouda Daddal who was inaccessible for the last few days attended the Assembly session here on Monday and denied he went 'missing.' Daddal, the Raichur Rural Congress MLA, reached the Vidhana Soudha to attend the Assembly session that started from Monday. It will go on till July 26.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was not missing but had gone to his village.

With regard to the illegal transfer of Rs 88 crore to various bank accounts, the MLA said he has not received any notice from the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED has joined the probe along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the multi-crore scam.

The central agency had raided several locations allegedly belonging to former Minister B Nagendra and Daddal five days ago. It arrested Nagendra on Friday in connection with the scam.

The alleged scam came to light after the Accounts Superintendent of the Corporation, Chandrasekharan P, died by suicide on May 26.

In the suicide note, Chandrasekharan alleged that there was an illegal transfer of Rs 88 crore belonging to the Corporation.

Nagendra, who held the scheduled tribes welfare portfolio, resigned following Chandrasekharan's death.

The Congress government thereafter constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the case.

The CBI is also probing the case after the Union Bank of India lodged a complaint with it regarding the illegal transfer of money. PTI GMS SA