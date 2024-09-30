MLA Anvar again attacks Left Front, Kerala CM

Malappuram, Sep 29 (PTI) Independent MLA P V Anvar lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ruling Left Front and the Kerala police on Sunday, saying instead of addressing issues raised by him, he was being branded communal.

Earlier, the MLA had challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation into around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state under the supervision of a sitting judge, alleging that the police were not following proper procedure while seizing the precious metal illegally brought from abroad.

Addressing a gathering in his constituency Nilambur near here on Sunday, Anvar claimed that 25 per cent of the police force has been "criminalised" in Kerala and repeated his allegations regarding the seizure of smuggled gold.

"These days, when someone is raising an issue, instead of addressing the matter, his religion is being discussed. We all need to understand this. Baseless allegations are being raised to target me as a communalist," Anvar said while asserting his "secular" credentials.

He said neither the government nor the Left party took any initiative to consider the evidence submitted by him against the gold smuggling racket.

Anvar claimed that he had lost his money and business due to his fight for the Left party and the people of the state.

"I have resisted all the unnecessary allegations raised against the Left government for the past eight years as an MLA. I lost everything, my businesses have been targeted. I have made many enemies for this party," Anvar said.

In a speech that lasted over two hours, he claimed that the Sangh Parivar was aiming to come to power by 2036.

"They (Sangh Parivar) are targeting 25 seats in 2026 (Assembly election) but at least they will get 20. In 2036, they will come to power. They are not in a hurry. They are going slow and steady, We need to understand this," Anvar said.

He said that communal riots were not good for any society. "If we go through the north Indian states which were marred by communal violence, we will understand the gravity of this issue, how bad it is," Anvar said.

He expressed displeasure over the lack of support from the party and the chief minister whom he considered a "fatherly figure".

Anvar has levelled various allegations against ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar and the political secretary of the chief minister, P Sasi.

Earlier this week, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had said that the party has cut all ties with Anvar.

Chief Minister Vijayan had also rejected the allegations made by the MLA against the party, LDF and the government.

"It was part of an attempt to malign and defame the LDF and the government," he had said.