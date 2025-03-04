MLA Azmi's praise for Aurangzeb rocks Maharashtra assembly; House adjourned

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Members of the ruling Mahayuti on Tuesday demanded suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi from the Maharashtra assembly and that he booked for treason for eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The uproar over the issue led to the House being adjourned for the day after multiple disruptions, as the members, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, remained steadfast on their demand for action against Azmi.

Soon after the House proceedings began, the ruling alliance members claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him.

Atul Bhatkalkar (BJP) demanded that Azmi be booked for treason and be suspended from the assembly for the budget session.

Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil also demanded action against Azmi.

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) demanded that Aurangazeb's grave be demolished.

Sensing the belligerent mood of the members, speaker Rahul Narwekar first adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

When the House reassembled, Industries Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) reiterated the demand that Azmi be suspended from the House and be booked for treason.

"We cannot tolerate praise of a person who harassed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tortured his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.

Amid the uproar, opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) member Bhaskar Jadhav, who tried to speak on an adjournment notice submitted by him, termed developments in the House as "drama".

Following the din, the speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House assembled again, Deputy CM Shinde said Azmi was a "traitor" and had no right to sit in the legislative assembly.

Shinde asked Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Shaikh to watch the recent Hindi film 'Chhaava', which has documented the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"See the torture Sambhaji Maharaj endured for 40 days. Aurangzeb asked him to change his religion," he said.

Praising Aurangzeb is an insult of the country's national heroes, the Shiv Sena chief said.

He also said Sambhaji Maharaj won 70 battles in nine years. Aurangzeb demolished temples and killed his own family, the Shiv Sena leader added.

Uproarious scenes continued and presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar adjourned the House, for the third time, for 15 minutes.

Later, when the House proceedings resumed, the Mahayuti members gathered in the well and shouted slogans against Azmi.

Speaker Narwekar then adjourned the House for the day. PTI MR GK