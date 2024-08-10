MLA Bacchu Kadu meets Sharad Pawar in Pune

Pune, Aug 10 (PTI) Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) president and MLA Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu, an ally of the ruling Mahayuti, met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Saturday.

Following the meeting, Kadu said he would decide on September 1 whether to remain with Mahayuti or quit the alliance.

The legislator from Achalpur constituency in Amravati visited Pawar's residence in Modibaug in the morning.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, he said, "We planned to discuss issues of farmers, labourers, and persons with disabilities in the meeting. I am not disappointed with anyone. The decision about quitting Mahayuti or staying with the alliance will be taken on September 1." During a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, Kadu warned that political parties would lose more than 10,000 votes in every constituency in the upcoming state assembly elections if the demands of farmers and the poor were not fulfilled.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said, "Kadu has done a great job, especially for people with disabilities. Though we have different political ideologies, he has worked for the disabled. I wish everyone comes together for the betterment of the state." The Prahar Janshakti Party is an ally of the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Kadu had earlier said that his outfit was looking to contest 20 out of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls due in October. PTI COR ARU