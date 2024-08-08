MLA Bachchu Kadu slaps company official for providing `faulty' rickshaws to disabled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra MLA and former minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu on Thursday slapped an official of an e-rickshaw manufacturing firm here for allegedly supplying faulty rickshaws to disabled persons.

Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur who heads the Prachar Janshakti party and supports the ruling alliance in the state, was here for a rally.

Some disabled persons met him outside the guest house where he was staying and complained that they had been provided faulty e-rickshaws under a government scheme.

An official of the firm which manufactured the rickshaws was also present. A news channel aired a video showing Kadu hitting the man during the conversation.

When contacted, Kadu said, "Yes, I slapped an official of the company that supplied e-rickshaws to differently-abled people under a government scheme. A senior official of the company was supposed to come but the company sent an official who knew nothing about the product." He himself took a ride in one of the rickshaws and found that it had problems, he said.

No police complaint had been registered by any person regarding the incident yet, police officials said.

Kadu had faced a case for allegedly assaulting government officials in the past. PTI AW KRK