MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal booked for provocative speech

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 12 (PTI) Maddur police have registered a case on their own against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly making a provocative speech during his visit to Maddur town, officials said on Friday.

According to police, Yatnal arrived in Maddur around 5.45 pm on Thursday and addressed a public gathering near Ram Mandir in Pete Street.

In his speech, Patil, who has been expelled from BJP, allegedly made comments stating that "Ganapati idols have the right to pass in front of mosques anywhere in the country" and that "those who object should go to Pakistan." He is also alleged to have warned that "illegal mosques" would be bulldozed if he came to power, and made further remarks seen as derogatory towards a particular community.

Police said the speech was "deliberately made with the intent to hurt religious sentiments and promote enmity between communities." A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.

The Maddur police have registered a case against BJP MLC C T Ravi for his provocative statement on Wednesday. PTI GMS ADB