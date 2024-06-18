MLA elected to Lok Sabha should be allowed to remain member of both houses: MP Beniwal

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Newly elected MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday suggested that an MLA elected to the Lok Sabha should be allowed to remain a member of both the houses.

"This provision is there in America as well, why should it not happen in India?" he asked.

Beniwal, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur as Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate under INDIA bloc, was speaking to reporters outside the legislative assembly after resigning as an MLA.

According to Article 101 (2) of the Constitution, no person can be a member of both Parliament and a Vidhan Sabha.

"There should be provision that one person can remain a member in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha," Beniwal said.

"What is the harm in having two posts? It is the people who are electing you," he added.

Beniwal asserted that RLP will contest the by-election from Khinvsar assembly constituency which fell vacant after his resignation as MLA.

Asked about alliance with Congress in the bypoll, he said a decision on this is yet to be taken by the RLP but the party will certainly contest the elections.

The MP said he will launch a movement demanding restoration of the old pattern of recruitment of Army soldiers (through rallies) instead of Agnipath scheme.

He said that he will also raise the issue of irregularities in NEET in the parliament. PTI SDA RPA