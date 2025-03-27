MLA Jaleel defends lengthy speech, makes veiled swipe at Kerala Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 (PTI) Left legislator and former minister K T Jaleel on Thursday posted on Facebook, criticising "someone" who objected to his lengthy speech in the Assembly while participating in the discussion on the Private Universities Bill three days ago.

Although he did not mention anyone by name, the Facebook post came in the wake of reports that he had been pulled up by Speaker A N Shamseer, who was angered by Jaleel's failure to adhere to the time limit.

The Speaker had reprimanded Jaleel, stating that he did not respect the Chair and that continuing his speech beyond the allotted time was an act of defiance.

In his FB post, Jaleel wrote, "As I was speaking about matters related to the bill, the time extended a little. If anyone felt that to be a criminal offence, I can only sympathise with them." Jaleel, who represents the Thavanoor Assembly segment in Malappuram district, said, "After all, I have been elected to the Legislative Assembly for the fourth consecutive time from Malappuram, which is considered a stronghold of the Muslim League. Naturally, the enthusiasm will be a bit high." "However, it may not be easy for those 'selling dates in Mecca' to understand it," he wrote, apparently taking a dig at Shamseer, who was elected from the Thalassery Assembly seat, a Marxist stronghold, in the Assembly. PTI TGB TGB KH