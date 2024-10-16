MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar moves Delhi HC against disqualification

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the Speaker's decision to disqualify him from the assembly.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula on October 18.

Tanwar, who won from Chhatarpur constituency on an AAP ticket in 2020, was disqualified by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on September 24 under the anti-defection law.

The lawmaker quit the party and joined the BJP in July, along with another MLA Raaj Kumar Anand.

In his petition, Tanwar said the termination order was "cryptic" and "non-speaking", and was passed in haste without affording an opportunity of personal hearing to him.

"Hence, this Writ Petition seeking setting aside of the impugned Order dated 24.09.2024 passed by the Respondent No.1 disqualifying the Petitioner from the Membership of the Delhi Legislative Assembly," said the petition filed through lawyers Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain.

Besides the Speaker, the petition also names MLA Dilip Kumar Pandey as a party since he had filed the complaint seeking disqualification of the petitioner in August.

Tanwar, in his plea, said it was the 'India Against Corruption' movement that motivated him to join AAP but "one after the other scams" have brought the party a bad name and "unmasked the true faces of the leaders".