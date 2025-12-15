MLA-LAD fund row: Independent MLA alleges she is being 'political framed'

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Facing allegations of corruption in the release of MLA-LAD funds, independent MLA in Rajasthan Ritu Banawat on Monday alleged that she was being "politically framed" as part of a conspiracy.

The MLA from Bayana claimed she was pressured to issue a letter for the release of funds even for the year 2026, but she had refused to do so.

A sting operation by a newspaper accused Banawat, the BJP MLA from Khinvsar, Revantram Danga, and the Congress MLA from Hindaun, Anita Jatav, of taking commission in exchange for sanctioning money from MLA-LAD fund.

Following the report, the state government ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations. Also, the MLA-LAD accounts of the legislators have been frozen, pending the outcome of the inquiry. The Assembly Speaker has also referred the matter to the ethics committee of the House.

"I was repeatedly asked to provide a letter for the MLA fund, despite it being for 2026. I refused, saying it would tarnish my image. I never discussed any monetary issue in exchange for the letter," Banawat told reporters.

The MLA claimed that when she rejected the request, the person involved approached her husband.

"I will tell the Assembly Speaker that if I am at fault and guilty, then action should be taken against me, and if I am being politically framed, action should be taken against the person involved (reporter)," he said.

The MLA also said she would file a defamation suit against a newspaper and claimed that it was a conspiracy against her.

"I will also bring a motion for breach of privilege in the Assembly," she said.

Banawat suggested that the issue might have political connections and could involve elements of blackmail.

"I might be being used as a pretext to blackmail other MLAs or individuals," she claimed.

On Sunday, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore issued a notice to MLA Danga, seeking an explanation on the charges against him within three days. Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, also said that the Congress has issued a notice to Jatav, and an inquiry is underway. PTI SDA RT RT