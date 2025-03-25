MLA Local Area Development Funds, discretionary grants not stopped: Himachal CM tells House

Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) The MLAs Local Area Development Funds and discretionary grants have not been stopped and no instructions have been issued on this regard, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister informed the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question of BJP MLA Prakash Rana, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the MLAs don't send recommendations in time, resulting to which estimates are delayed.

He further informed the Assembly that no funds are pending in the treasury.

Urging the MLAs to send their recommendations, he said that the deadline of March 26 for spending the discretionary funds has been extended to March 29.

The chief minister also told the House that all the Medical Colleges can levy minimum 'users' charges at their own level to meet day to day expenses and the government would not interfere in it as the colleges are autonomous entities.

Replying to a question of Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Bali, Sukhu said that the Tanda Medical College was established 20 years ago but the posts of senior residents, which are essential for running any medical college, have not been created so far.

He further said that new lifts would be installed in Tanda Medical College and added that the maintenance budget of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and Tanda Medical College is common.

In reply to another question of Congress MLA Ajay Solanki, he said said 161 bigha land has been identified for relocation of Dr. YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan and the matter has been referred to Union Forest and Environment Ministry for approval.

It would be transferred to a new site soon, he added.

He also said that the previous BJP government decided to construct the college at Nahan without due concern that the place does not support expansion and spent Rs 100.88 crore while Rs 370 crore more are required to complete the works. PTI BPL OZ OZ