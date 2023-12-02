MLA Lonikar’s men attack Maharashtra ex-minister Tope’s car after cooperative bank election

Jalna, Dec 2 (PTI) Supporters of BJP legislator Babanrao Lonikar on Saturday attacked the car of former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope after the election of president and vice-president of a cooperative bank in Jalna district, accusing the latter of betrayal. No one was hurt in the incident.

Advertisment

Earlier, NCP’s Satish Tope, the cousin of Rajesh Tope, and BJP’s Bhausaheb Jawale were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the District Central Cooperative Bank, respectively.

Lonikar’s supporters hurled stones and a wooden log at Tope’s car on the bank premises. The Sadar Bazar police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, said inspector Prashant Mahajan.

The MLA said his supporters were upset as his group was sidelined and the post of the vice-president went to someone else. The MLA, who represents Partur constituency in the district, said they were ready to pay for the damage, referring to Tope’s car.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Tope, who is with the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, said it had been agreed that the NCP would keep the post of president while someone from the BJP would become the vice-president of the bank.

Tope, who represents the Ghansawangi seat in Jalna district, said he had no role in BJP’s nomination and demanded a probe into the violence.

Lonikar said Tope betrayed their trust as the vice-president’s post was to go to someone from BJP in Partur or Mantha tehsil. However, it went to Jawale, who is from a different area and is apparently associated with Union minister Raosaheb Danve.

A bank official, who requested anonymity, said Lonikar’s supporters wanted the MLA’s son Rahul Lonikar to occupy the post.

Later, Satish Tope’s supporters pelted stones at Lonikar’s house following which the latter’s men targeted the former’s home similarly, a police official said. PTI COR NR