MLA of Tripura’s BJP ally accuses Telangana Guv’s son, others of threatening to kill him

Agartala, Sep 2 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Philip Reang on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the son of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and three others for threatening to kill him and his family members.

The TMP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, while Jishnu Dev Varma is a former deputy chief minister of the northeastern state.

In his complaint, Reang claimed that the incident, which is part of a “deep rooted conspiracy”, happened inside the MLA Hostel in West Tripura’s Khajur Bagan area on Monday night.

“I was engaged in a discussion with my family members… (when) three persons appeared near the stairs of my quarter and wrongfully restrained me and started interfering in our family discussion,” the TMP legislator said in his written complaint to the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station.

Reang alleged that when he asked them to leave, “they become more aggressive and have started uttering violent, abusive words targeting me, mentioning to split my throat”.

He alleged that the three persons including Pathik Dev Varma, son of the Telangana governor, came out of the quarters of BJP MLA Promode Reang.

They “said that they would bring 400 to 500 BJP workers to kill me and my family members”, claimed the TMC MLA.

Asserting that he “saved his life” by taking shelter in the quarters of fellow TMP legislator Biswajit Kalai, Reang said in the complaint that he and his family members were feeling insecure following the threat.

PTI is in possession of a copy of the complaint.

“I have mentioned two names, including Pathik Dev Varma, in my complaint. I could not identify the remaining two persons,” Reang told reporters.

Asked if he wants a settlement outside the legal system since TMP is a constituent the BJP-led coalition government, he said the officer in charge of the police station assured him that the police will take action according to law.

“I will move step by step,” said the Kanchanpur MLA.

Earlier in the day, DGP Anurag Dhankar, after visiting the MLA hostel, said there was an argument between the legislator and three unidentified persons on Monday night.

"The police have begun an investigation to identify the people who threatened the MLA. Normally, only guests are allowed to enter the hostel. We are looking into the matter seriously," the DGP said.

Voicing concern over the threat, a delegation of TMP MLAs met Chief Minister Manik Saha and urged him to ensure the security of lawmakers in the hostel..

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegation.

The TMP, which had been the main opposition party of Tripura, joined the BJP-led government in March last year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party has 13 members in the state assembly. PTI PS NN