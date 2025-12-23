MLA Rajanna seeks appointment with Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Madhugiri MLA and former Minister K N Rajanna has sought an appointment with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding his expulsion from the Karnataka Cabinet for commenting on 'Vote Chori'.

The letter, written on November 17, came to the public only on Tuesday.

There was no information whether his request was entertained or not.

Rajanna was the Cooperation Minister in the Siddaramaiah government and was sacked on August 11 for his comment on 'Vote Chori'.

Rajanna reportedly said the "vote theft" happened "right in front of our eyes" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, remarks that embarrassed the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

It was days after Rahul Gandhi had held a press conference in New Delhi and later a public meeting in Bengaluru, where he claimed that the BJP government at the Centre came to power due to vote theft.

Rajanna also cited the presence of over a lakh bogus voters in the Mahadevapura assembly segment under the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary constituency.

"The purpose of writing this letter is to place before you the truth of the statement I made and to humbly request that action be taken against those who have misrepresented my words and wrongly brought the matter to your attention. I kindly request an appointment at your convenience to personally meet and discuss these matters in detail," the MLA said in the letter.

Rajanna said that he had wholeheartedly supported the vote chori programme launched by Rahul Gandhi.

"When he (Rahul) visited Bengaluru, I actively participated alongside him in the programme and extended my full support. I deeply appreciate your leadership and initiative in raising these important issues," the MLA said.

He underlined that the purpose of his statement was to emphasise that Booth Level Agents' (BLA), appointed by the KPCC, have not performed their responsibility.

"If our KPCC President (and Deputy CM) Shri D K Shivakumar and the concerned officials had paid proper attention to these lapses, it could have been prevented," he alleged.

According to him, Congress party would have secured eight to 10 additional seats in Karnataka if attention was given towards lapses.

"In other states too, had similar lapses been avoided, the Congress party could have won 30 to 40 more seats. In such a situation, Shri Narendra Modi would not have become the Prime Minister. Instead, the Congress party would have assumed power, and our beloved young leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji would have become the Prime Minister," the MLA wrote.

He also highlighted his long association with the Congress and his work for the cause of social justice and equality.

Rajanna also highlighted how much he admired the Nehru family.