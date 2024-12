Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was on Saturday appointed as head of the state BJP's committee to oversee organisation planning.

Advertisment

The announcement was made by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also the state unit chief of the party.

The party's organisational planning campaign was launched in Nagpur on December 21.

The agenda of the 'Sanghathan Parv Samiti' includes membership drives and organisational appointments. PTI MR BNM