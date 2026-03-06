MLA Sardesai slams Goa govt over ‘wasteful’ spending on events, mining benefits

Panaji, Mar 6 (PTI) Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai on Friday launched a scathing attack on the state government, accusing it of indulging in "wasteful" expenditure on events, and claimed that benefits from the resumption of mining activities have not reached the people.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sardesai alleged that the government was "taking over (the management) of masjids in the same way companies are taken over", and said "extraordinary circumstances" prevailed in the coastal state.

He questioned the government's spending of Rs 74 crore on various events, claiming that public money was being used for publicity rather than addressing problems affecting people.

During a discussion on the supplementary demands for grants in the budget session, the Fartoda MLA pointed out that Rs 13.22 crore was spent on a 'Vikasit Bharat' event in his constituency, alleging that people were brought in from the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka to attend the programme.

He alleged that Rs 9.48 crore was spent on hoardings and advertisements during the G20 Summit-related activities in Goa, and funds meant for mining welfare were being diverted for electricity-related purposes.

Sardesai also criticised the government's waste management policies, stating that more than Rs 500 crore had been spent on projects, but cleanliness remained a major concern.

"Roadside dumping continues across the state. Garbage is being dumped openly, and there is no action against those responsible," he said.

The Opposition legislator also claimed that although mining activities had resumed, people of the state did not have job opportunities.

He alleged that mining leases were structured in such a way that even temples were brought within the lease areas, triggering protests in affected regions.

Sardesai said people were agitating against mining operations by companies, including Vedanta Limited, alleging that the benefits of mining were not reaching the local population. PTI RPS ARU