MLA supporters, DDC member clash during inaugural ceremony in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) An event to start work on a link road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district turned chaotic on Thursday after MLA Shakti Raj Parihar's supporters and District Development Council member from Kashtigarh, Santosha Devi, were involved in a minor clash amid protests against the two leaders.

However, the MLA, District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Dhananter Singh and Santosha Devi later jointly inaugurated the project, officials said.

The incident occurred during the inaugural function of the PMGSY Soooli-Zadan link road in the Kashtigarh block of Doda district, when supporters of the two leaders shouted slogans and clashed over the issue of whether the inauguration should be carried out by the MLA or the DDC leadership.

The supporters of Parihar alleged that the DDC member slapped one of their leaders during the event, triggering protests against her.

Santosha Devi admitted that she slapped a person after he allegedly tried to snatch the plate meant for the inauguration and misbehaved with her.

Police and the administration intervened promptly and prevented the situation from deteriorating, officials said.

Later, a joint foundation stone-laying ceremony was conducted.

Parihar said the 5.4-km-long project, sanctioned at Rs 1,660.20 lakh and being constructed using waste plastic technology, will benefit nearly 950 residents by improving access to essential services and supporting socio-economic development in the region.

Singh, Parihar and Santosha Devi congratulated the people from the area for the the start of the work.

"Once completed, it will benefit thousands of people here. For this, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh," Parihar said.

Santosha Devi belongs to the Congress, while Parihar is the BJP MLA from Doda West. PTI AB PRK PRK