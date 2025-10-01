MLA urges CM Fadnavis to expedite infrastructure projects in Vasai

Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI) Member of Legislative Assembly Sneha Dube Pandit said on Wednesday that she has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra to expedite key infrastructure projects in her Vasai constituency in Palghar district.

The MLA said she met the CM on Tuesday and discussed various projects, including concretisation of important roads as well as pending flyover and railway overbridge works within the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

According to a release issued by the legislator, she sought urgent approval of a few proposals submitted by the VVMC to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. PTI COR NR