MLA Vijayadharani's resignation accepted: TN Speaker

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) The resignation letter submitted by MLA S Vijayadharani, who was elected from Vilavancode constituency in 2021 assembly polls, has been accepted, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu said on Sunday.

A day after Vijayadharani joined the BJP post her resignation from the Congress, Appavu told reporters that he considered the request of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai seeking her disqualification and also the Vilavancode legislator's resignation letter.

Vijayadharani's resignation letter was in a proper form and manner and conformed to rules and hence it was accepted, Appavu said.

Vijayadharani represented Vilavancode, which is part of the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, a constituency the BJP has won in the past.

Selvaperunthagai is the MLA from the Sriperumbudur constituency and the former Congress legislature party leader.