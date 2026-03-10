MLA vows to raise in assembly issue of poor women's access to sanitary napkins

Palghar, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit has exhorted women from the marginalised and tribal communities to seek free sanitary napkins through the public distribution system (PDS) and said she will also raise their concerns in the state assembly.

Speaking at an event to mark International Women's Day at Usgaon Dongri in Palghar district on Sunday, the Vasai legislator highlighted the health risks faced by women who lack easy access to menstrual hygiene products.

Many women and girls from marginalised sections are forced to walk long distances just to procure sanitary pads, she noted.

"Fight for free sanitary napkins to be made available to poor women on Antyodaya ration cards at ration shops every month, just like food grains. I will definitely raise your voice on this issue in the legislative assembly," she told the gathering.

In a related initiative focused on menstrual hygiene, pharma venture Generic Aadhaar on Tuesday said it has distributed over 5 lakh sanitary pads across the nation to mark International Women's Day.

"The initiative aims to support women's health and spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. Through this effort, the goal is to help women and young girls gain better access to basic hygiene products to lead healthier and more confident lives," the company said in a release. PTI COR GK