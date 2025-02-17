MLA who resigned as CM's adviser, appointed as Dy Chairman of K'taka Planning Commission

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior Congress lawmaker B R Patil, who recently resigned as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's adviser, was on Monday appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission.

The Aland MLA is entitled to Cabinet-rank emoluments with immediate effect, an official notification said.

Patil, earlier this month resigned from the post of Policy & Planning adviser to the CM.

Considered close to Siddaramaiah, Patil, following his resignation, had said there were issues, and he would meet and discuss them with the CM, if he is called.

Not willing to reveal the issues, he had said that he had written a letter to CM in this regard. He had hinted development works in the constituency as one among the reasons for his resignation.

Patil, in the past, had publicly expressed his disgruntlement over the functioning of the Congress government. He had even written letters to Siddaramaiah, leaving the party and government red-faced.

Patil was earlier also critical of the functioning of some ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet. PTI KSU KH