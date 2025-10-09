'MLAs are determined by work, not social media activity': Raj Cong in-charge on rebel leader

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday took a swipe at rebel leader Naresh Meena, saying that party leadership is determined by work, dedication, background and honesty and "MLAs are not born on social media".

Randhawa and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra were in Bikaner to pay tribute to late senior party leader Rameshwar Dudi.

When asked about Meena's discontent over not being given a ticket for the Anta assembly bypoll, Randhawa said, "I have never met him and he has never met me." The Congress has fielded Pramod Jain Bhaya from Anta, while Naresh Meena has announced that he will contest as an Independent candidate.

Recently, Meena posted an old photograph of his father with Sonia Gandhi, noting that his father once served as a Congress block president.

Reacting to the post, Randhawa said, "I have been the party in-charge for three-and-a-half years. I have never met him, nor has he met me. Many things can happen on Twitter, but MLAs are not created there." He added that the Congress respects its workers and has never discriminated between the rich and the poor.

Reacting to Randhawa's statement, Meena said that he has met Randhawa several times and photographs of their meetings are now circulating on social media.

"I have met Randhawa ji several times. He is the national leader of a national party. Photographs of my meetings with him are circulating on social media. I am contesting as an Independent candidate now, so we should not talk about it," Meena said. PTI AG RUK RUK