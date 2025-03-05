MLAs demand house committee on JJM, Minister orders action on wrong answers

Jammu, March 5 (PTI) Several members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday alleged bungling in the Jal Jeevan Mission and demanded a House committee be set up to investigate the matter.

Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Rana assured the House that action would be taken against officials who provided incorrect answers. He also announced an inquiry into the alleged nexus between contractors and the department in a specific constituency.

During the Question Hour, in response to a query by Dr Mohammad Shafi Wani, the minister said 38 schemes had been approved for the Beerwah constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 113.19 crore. He further informed the House that 24 of these schemes had been completed at a cost of Rs 64.29 crore, while work was in progress on the remaining 14. He also gave detailed information about the schemes, expenditures and areas where water supply had been provided.

However, Wani expressed dissatisfaction with the minister’s response.

Several other legislators, including Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, National Conference's Ali Mohammad Dar, AAP's Mehraj Malik, BJP’s Baldev Raj and Congress' Legislative Party leader G A Mir, raised supplementary questions, accusing the government of "inefficiency and mismanagement" in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission.

They alleged that many areas still lacked water supply, particularly in rural regions. The minister attempted to pacify them, saying that recent rains had helped recharge water sources and that the government was working on a war-footing to complete the pending schemes.

Dar, who had also raised a separate question on the issue, challenged the minister’s response. "If this answer is correct, I will resign from my position. It is completely wrong. Action must be taken against those misleading the House," he said.

Dar was supported by various members seeking action against the officials. The minister said that action would be taken against those responsible for preparing misleading replies.

Congress leader G A Mir termed the Jal Jeevan Mission a "major scam" in Jammu and Kashmir and insisted on a thorough probe. "Even a BJP legislator has now raised concerns. A House committee must be formed," he said.

Nizamuddin Bhat said that even a former secretary of the department had alleged irregularities in the mission. "A House committee should be set up to investigate these claims," he demanded.

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik also echoed similar concerns, alleging "massive corruption" in the mission and calling for an inquiry. "Officials are misleading the House by providing incorrect information," he said.

Addressing the demand for a House committee, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather advised the members to raise the issue during the department’s grant discussions. PTI AB MNK MNK