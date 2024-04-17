MLAs from eastern Nagaland appeal to people not to abstain from LS polls

Kohima, Apr 17 (PTI) A day after ENPO reiterated its decision not to take part in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections until its demand for a separate state carved out of Nagaland is fulfilled, all 20 legislators from the eastern part of the state appealed to the people to participate in the polls.

Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU), in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, said as elected representatives of the people, they are mindful of the resentment over not fulfilling the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand but abstention from the Lok Sabha polls would hinder progress of the talks.

The lone Lok Sabha seat in the state will go to polls on April 19.

"Since the current status of the Frontier Nagaland Territory has been made known to the people through a working paper, let us be pragmatic and insightful in looking forward with good intentions...In order to enjoy our rights, we must exercise our duties,” the ENLU said.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) had said that it would "protect" citizens of the region from "repercussions for abiding by the decision of voluntary abstention from voting".

The ENPO, the apex body of seven tribal organisations, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years. PTI NBS BDC