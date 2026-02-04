MLAs from Rajouri-Poonch stage dharna outside J-K Assembly over Pir Panjal remarks

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Several MLAs from Rajouri and Poonch on Wednesday protested outside the Legislative Assembly complex, seeking an apology from the LoP for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by claiming that the Pir Panjal region does not exist in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest followed the adjournment of the Assembly by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather after the House plunged into chaos, with BJP and ruling alliance members trading charges and engaging in verbal duels, resulting in pandemonium.

The issue was raised in the House by Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmed, who said that Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma had stated that there is no Pir Panjal region in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MLAs from the twin districts -- Aijaz Jan of the National Conference, Iftikhar Ahmed of the Congress, Javaid Iqbal, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan and Choudhary Akram -- staged the dharna outside the House, raising slogans in favour of Pir Panjal.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmed said, "Unless and until Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma tenders an apology, we will not allow the House to function. He has disrespected the people of Pir Panjal. He should respect the name of Pir Panjal, which has been known for a long time." NC MLA Aijaz Jan also demanded that Sharma apologise on the floor of the House.

"He has hurt the sentiments of the people. We will continue our protest till he apologises. We will not tolerate any insult to the people who defend the borders of this country," Jan said.

When asked whether he would apologise over his remarks, Sharma refused, reiterating that such a region does not exist in Jammu and Kashmir and that it is a single entity.

"You cannot create such names. Jammu and Kashmir is one unit," he told reporters.

He said that people should read ancient texts to see the names of Rajouri, Poonch and the Doda belt.