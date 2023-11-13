MLA's kin loses Rs 79,492 while making online payment to buy sweets

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A 31-year-old family member of an MLA from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly lost Rs 79,492 while trying to make online payment for sweets ordered from a shop, police said on Monday.

On November 9, the victim ordered sweets from a shop in Bhayander area for which she had to make a payment of Rs 480, they said quoting the complaint.

After the victim placed the order, she received a QR code for payment.

When she tried to make the payment, she received a call purportedly from the sweet shop where the caller asked her to make some transactions for completing the payment which she did.

The victim later realised that Rs 79,012 was debited from her account in two instalments, besides the original payment of Rs 480, an official from Navghar police station said.

After the victim complained to the police, a case was registered on Friday against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said. PTI COR GK