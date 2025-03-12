MLAs' local area development fund echoes in Himachal Vidhan Sabha

Shimla, March 12 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday raised the issue of MLAs' Local Area Development Fund (LADF) and discretionary fund in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and alleged that the funds allocated by them are not being released.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in his response said that the LADF has been released from the treasury and the LoP is late by a few hours.

Earlier the LoP had said that pensioners of HRTC have not received the pension but they have got the pension and their other allowances would also be released, he said, adding that Rs 360 crore of social security pension have also been released.

Deputy commissioners forward the letters to the department concerned but there is no further movement and the MLAs are apprehensive that the money would lapse, Thakur had said and urged that the funds should be released immediately after approval. PTI BPL MNK MNK