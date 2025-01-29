MLAs raise prisoners' issue, unemployment in J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Legislators on Wednesday raised a wide range of issues, including prisoners lodged outside Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and reservation, during the second day of discussion on the motion of thanks on the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the Assembly.

National Conference legislator Shamim Firdous raised the issue of students and youth lodged in central jails in other states and urged the government to take up the matter with the Union government for their early release or transfer to Srinagar Central Jail.

"We urge the government to take up the matter with the central government for their early release or transfer from outside jails to Srinagar Central Jail," she said.

Participating in the debate, PDP legislator Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi voiced concerns related to political prisoners and urged the government to get them released.

"They should at least be shifted to Srinagar," he added.

Congress' Irfan Hafiz Lone highlighted incidents of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students and workers in other parts of the country and called upon the government to take up the matter with the Centre to ensure their safety. "We urge the Prime Minister to direct the states to ensure the safety of Kashmiris," he added.

He also spoke about safeguarding land and the employment rights of residents.

PDP Legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra spoke about issues concerning the youth and demanded an early resolution of the reservation issue.

NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen said the L-G's address reflected the government’s development vision, including strengthening of the power sector, regular water supply, improved road infrastructure, enhanced health facilities, better education and promotion of tourism.

BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia highlighted issues concerning daily wagers, increasing unemployment and closure of industrial units in the Union Territory, whereas his party legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia demanded early conduct of Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections and raised the issue of unscheduled power cuts.

Speaking in support of the Motion of Thanks, NC MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan said several initiatives have been taken for the overall development of J&K and claimed that power, health and education sectors have witnessed significant improvement in the past 14 months.

Former judge and Independent MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan said there has been improvement in power supply, Jal Shakti and road connectivity but stressed that more needs to be done in his Thanamandi constituency.

Congress legislator Iftikar Ahmed appreciated the government, particularly the Education Department, for regularising contingent paid workers in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, demanded a recruitment policy for newly established Government Medical Colleges to address staff shortages.

NC legislators Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, Abdul Majeed Larmi and Khurshied Ahmed praised the chief minister and the Council of Ministers for initiating several development measures over the past 15 months. Larmi, however, demanded compensation for farmers whose produce was affected due to highway closures. He also sought a stoppage of the Vande Bharat train at Anantnag railway station.

