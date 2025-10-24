MLAs seek permission for celebration of Chhath Puja in natural water bodies

Palghar, Oct 24 (PTI) Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit has said that local legislators have requested the Vasai-Virar civic authorities to allow the celebration of the Chhath Puja festival in natural water bodies in an environmentally responsible manner.

The festival, which falls on October 27 and 28 this year, involves devotees offering water from natural sources to the Sun.

But people are afraid that the civic body may impose restrictions, Pandit said in a statement on Friday.

Dubey Pandit and Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik held discussions with officials and assured that `nirmalya' or floral offerings would be collected in large urns, and volunteers would be deployed to ensure cleanliness and prevent pollution.

Vasai-Virar City municipal commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi assured them that a positive decision will be taken based on their suggestions, the statement said. PTI COR KRK