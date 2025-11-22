MLAs should ensure benefits of government schemes reach last person: Jharkhand Guv

Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) Maintaining that both the ruling and opposition legislators must work for the welfare of the public and development of the state, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday said they should ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person.

Addressing the silver jubilee function of the state assembly, he said legislators not only play a crucial role in the law-making process, but also act as a strong bridge between the people and the government.

"I believe democracy is strengthened by healthy discussion, and not by confrontation. The ruling party and the opposition should have the objective of public welfare and the development of the state in mind," he said.

Gangwar said the assembly is the central pillar of democracy.

"The biggest responsibility of a legislator, as a public representative, is to preserve the trust of the people. The authority given by the people is an opportunity to serve; it is not a means of power. The legislators should ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in the state," he said.

"This special day is an opportunity to take a pledge that we will all work together to make Jharkhand politically strong, economically self-reliant, and socially prosperous," he added.

On the occasion, the governor also handed the best MLA award to the BJP's Dhanbad legislator Raj Sinha.

Expressing gratitude, Sinha said he never thought he would get the award.

"I dedicate this award to the people of Dhanbad. It will inspire me to work harder," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that though Jharkhand is celebrating its 25th anniversary, it is still struggling to get rid of poverty, malnutrition and backwardness.

"Our government has taken a pledge to make everyone economically, socially, and educationally strong. As part of the pledge, we have taken several steps, including those to make women self-reliant. These steps will prove to be milestones in future," he said.

Families of soldiers from the state who laid their lives for the nation were honoured at the function. Sportspersons, who brought laurels to the state, were also honoured.

Assembly secretariat officials were also felicitated at the function.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi raised concern over the quality of education, healthcare facilities and the law and order situation in the state, while speaking at the programme.

"We need to work together to improve our basic needs such as education, healthcare facilities, law and order, roads, and electricity and water supplies. Our chief minister's vision is for a developed Jharkhand by 2050. To achieve the goal, the government should take everyone together," he said.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato pitched for embracing technological advancements in government work, stressing the need for increased public participation.

"People's trust is our greatest capital. The trust of the people is not a formal process, but an achievement that is continuously earned," he said.