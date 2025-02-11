MLAs should have been allowed to elect leader after CM's resignation: Manipur Cong

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday said that the MLAs of the state should have been allowed to elect a leader of the assembly following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Ibobi Singh, a former three-time CM, also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for that.

N Biren Singh had on Sunday resigned from his post and Governor AK Bhalla accepted the same. He requested the CM to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

Experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis.

"This current situation (of not having a CM) should not have led to a constitutional crisis. This is sheer negligence of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. After Biren Singh resigned, they could have formed a new ministry. Let the legislators elect a new leader. There should not be any gap," the Congress leader said.

It would have taken just an hour or two to elect a new leader of the House, Ibobi Singh said.

He also criticised the decision to cancel the budget session of the assembly which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

The matter should have been arranged well in advance as the session was cancelled at the last minute.

Shortly after the resignation of the CM, the Governor declared the budget session as "null and void". PTI COR NN