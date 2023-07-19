MLAs supporting Gehlot government acting like chief minister as law and order worsens in Rajasthan: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over "deteriorating" law and order situation, especially crimes against women, in the state, claiming that every party MLA controls transfer and postings of officers, negating possibility of action in case of serious incidents.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, a Dalit leader and MP from Rajasthan, and Alka Gurjar, party's national secretary, addressed a press conference here to hit out at the Congress government in the poll-bound state.

Citing the case of four persons of a family, including two women and a child, being burnt alive in Osian of Gehlot's home district Jodhpur, they referred to several cases of recent crimes, including rape and murder of women, including Dalits.

Meghwal alleged that Gehlot has shied away from action due to his politics of appeasement and vote bank.

In one case of gangrape, Gehlot asked the victim to "cover up" in the name of ideology, he alleged.

"Gehlot is the main reason for the deteriorating law and order in Rajasthan. He keeps saying that MLAs have saved his government. It makes MLAs supporting him act like a chief minister. They control transfer and postings of officers in police and even district collectors. They have become corrupt," the Union Law Minister charged.

Gurjar said so many cases of crimes against women have been shaming Rajsthan. While the BJP stands for good governance and development, the priority of the Congress is appeasement and vote bank, Meghwal claimed.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his party observes 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) to protest against the Gujarat High Court's dismissing his plea for staying his conviction in a defamation but do nothing over such serious cases of crimes. PTI KR DV DV