MLAs urge govt to strengthen enforcement to protect indigenous rights, Rio stresses collective duty

Kohima, Sep 4 (PTI) Nagaland MLAs on Thursday urged the state government to strengthen enforcement of protective mechanisms and consider creating a dedicated Department of Indigenous Affairs to protect the rights of indigenous communities.

Initiating a discussion in the assembly on 'Safeguarding the Rights of Indigenous Communities', NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu flagged the growing threat of illegal immigration, citing recent reports of 200 vehicles carrying undocumented migrants attempting to enter the state from Assam.

"We don't need proof. We see it with our own eyes. They have not only entered but are running businesses, acquiring land, manipulating documents, and even enrolling in electoral rolls with forged papers," he told the House.

Azo cautioned that Nagas risked becoming "strangers in their own homeland" if such trends continued.

He questioned whether the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) were sufficient safeguards, given that RIIN was "hardly implemented".

Referring to the Jokai Declaration of the North East Indigenous People's Forum, he reiterated the call for Indigenous Affairs Departments in all Northeastern states, arguing that this concern must be treated as the central pillar of governance.

Among his proposals, Nienu called for a door-to-door census of undocumented migrants across both urban and rural areas.

The survey, he said, should include colony-wise records of households, trades, shop licenses, and photographic documentation of non-Naga workers, drivers, salesmen, and daily wage earners.

"Let this day not end with words alone. Let us be remembered as the generation that said 'enough is enough', and gave our today for our children's tomorrow," Azo appealed.

Independent MLA Neisatuo Mero traced the resilience of Nagas to their warrior ancestors but warned of "cultural extinction" if illegal immigration remained unchecked.

Citing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, he pressed for tighter checks at Dimapur railway station and airport, setting up deportation centres, recruiting more manpower for ILP enforcement, and prioritising indigenous youth in education, skills and entrepreneurship.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA Sukhato A Sema pointed to the displacement of people from Myanmar and Bangladesh, asking, "Do we have a system to ensure such persons are returned, or are we silently allowing infiltration that could alter our land and future?" Backing the proposal for an Indigenous Affairs Directorate, he called it "a window and doorway to every department of the government" and suggested a special assembly committee to draft protective laws.

NDPP MLA and Advisor Kekhrielhoulie Yhome highlighted the economic drivers of migration, recalling that Nagaland in 1963 was built largely by outsiders.

Minister and BJP MLA N Jacob Zhimomi, NDPP Advisor KT Sukhalu and NPP MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso also participated in the debate.

Making the concluding remarks, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underlined that the protection of Naga identity, land and culture is a shared responsibility of the government, civil society and traditional institutions in the state.

He recalled how the British, after decades of resistance, recognised the unique traditions of the Nagas and enacted the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, which introduced the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

He stressed that this system, along with Article 371A of the Constitution, continues to provide Nagaland with constitutional safeguards.

"Confusion arises when we ourselves fail in our duty -- as government, tribal leaders, or civil society. We cannot put the blame on one side alone. All 60 members of this House, village authorities and civil bodies have equal responsibility to protect our people," Rio said.

The CM pointed out that the reservation policy also required a serious review to ensure justice for both backwards and forward tribes.

He said the government had also issued guidelines to regulate the status of indigenous people, permanent residents, and temporary residents.

Rio said indigenous Nagas form more than 90 per cent of the state's population and remain constitutionally protected.

Non-Nagas who settled in Nagaland before statehood in 1963 may be recognised as permanent residents if they can prove citizenship and property ownership from before that period, he said.

Those who arrived after 1963 may apply for temporary residence with due permission, he added.

He emphasised that only indigenous Nagas would qualify for appointments in government jobs, including the police, and warned that those refusing to provide information under the new framework would be disqualified from benefits.

The CM said, "If our youth take up businesses and skilled work, migrants will leave on their own. Chasing them away will only create a vacuum. We must skill ourselves and occupy that space." He further linked the protection of indigenous identity with economic initiatives such as micro-financing, entrepreneurship support, and promoting Naga products like coffee.

"Our rich culture and traditions draw the world to us. If we remain united, skilled and responsible, nothing can threaten our indigenous pride," Rio affirmed.

"Let us all work together so that migrants go away, and we occupy their place. That will make our Naga people proud, and our indigenous pride will remain," he said.