MLC polls: Woman takes selfie with ballot paper, booked for model code violation

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) A woman was booked for alleged poll code violation in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The woman is accused of taking a selfie with the ballot paper while voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Wednesday and posting the image on social media, the Ambernath police station official said.

"Based on the complaint of the poll officer, we have booked her under Representation of the People Act. She is yet to be arrested and further probe is underway," he said.

Voting took place on Wednesday for the biennial elections to four seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions. As many as 4.29 lakh voters were eligible to decide the fate of 55 candidates in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies. PTI COR MVG BNM