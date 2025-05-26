MLC seeks urgent relief measures as heavy rains batter Karnataka’s coastal, Malnad districts

Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging immediate government intervention in districts affected by heavy rains triggered by the early onset of the southwest monsoon.

In his letter released to the press on Monday, Bhandari expressed concern over the impact of torrential rains across the coastal and Malnadu regions, particularly Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru -- all of which are under a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological department.

Power outages due to fallen electric poles, damage to homes and public infrastructure, and blocked roads due to landslides have been reported from many regions, including the Shiradi and Charmadi Ghats, noted Bhandari.

He urged the government to direct district administrations to initiate immediate rescue and relief operations, including opening of rehabilitation centres for those displaced by flooding, shifting coastal residents to safer zones, and ensuring safety of schoolchildren as academic sessions are set to begin shortly. PTI COR JR ROH