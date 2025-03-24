MLCs seek ban on books, movies that 'insult' Sambhaji Maharaj; govt assures action

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar on Monday assured members of the legislative council the government will examine plays, movies and books that seek to "insult" Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and take appropriate action.

Bhoyar, who is also the junior minister for school education, gave the assurance after Amol Mitkari ( NCP) raised the issue in the upper house of the state legislature.

"There are nearly 20 plays, 40 books and several movies that insult Sambhaji Maharaj. They have a lot of defamatory content against him and some of the plays and books are published by the state printing press. I demand a ban on printing, publication and distribution of such books," Mitkari maintained.

The NCP legislator highlighted that similar derogatory content on the legendary Maratha warrior was available on YouTube and other social media platforms which should be removed as well. Mitkari's demand was echoed by Abhijeet Wanjari (Congress) and Hemant Patil (Shiv Sena).

Responding to the demand, Bhoyar said, "The concerns raised by legislators will be verified with authorities and experts and proper action will be taken on them. Proper instructions will be given to authorities. There are miscreants who deliberately generate offensive content or upload derogatory posts on social media. The state has always taken a firm stand against such people." PTI ND RSY