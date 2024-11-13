MMRC cautions passengers against updating MetroConnect3 app on android devices

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday asked passengers to refrain from updating its "MetroConnect3" app on Android mobile devices due to some technical issue.

"If you're on an Android device, please refrain from updating the app, if prompted," MMRC stated on "X", adding that there is no such issue with IOS devices.

MMRC, which operates Metro Line 3 or Aqua Line currently operational between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex, said this particular issue is being faced due to a "Google Play review error".

It further said that an MMRC team is working with Google to resolve the issue.

The metro service operator further clarified that the passengers can book tickets even without updating the application on their Android devices.

It also suggested that buying tickets through their website mmrcl.com is also an option for the passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month flagged off the first phase of metro services on the 12.69-km Aarey JVLR- Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stretch of the first underground metro corridor of Mumbai spread between Colaba and Aarey JVLR. PTI KK NSK