MMRC offers free Wi-Fi at Metro Line 3 stations for easy ticket booking

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) In view of criticism from passengers over the lack of mobile network on underground Metro Line-3, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Tuesday said it had introduced free Wi-Fi connectivity at all stations for ease of ticket booking.

The agency said that the free Wi-Fi facility will enhance passenger convenience and support digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 mobile app.

"The Wi-Fi facility is available at the concourse (ticketing) level of all Aqua Line metro stations, allowing commuters to book tickets seamlessly," the release said, adding that passengers will need to install the MetroConnect3 app and log in before entering the station.

A day before, more than 1.6 lakh passengers used the Metro Line-3 corridor throughout the day.

Unavailability of the mobile network was one of the biggest issues passengers faced during their commute in the underground corridor, with many of them being unable to book tickets despite having a digital ticketing facility.

The MMRC has appealed to citizens to make the most of this facility, as the Wi-Fi service is a free, secure, and reliable option for hassle-free ticket booking. PTI KK ARU