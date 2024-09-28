MMRDA approves Rs 8498 cr slum rehab scheme for Ramabai Nagar, Kamraj Nagar in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has approved a Rs 8,498 crore slum rehabilitation scheme at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East, an official said on Saturday.

The moves comes just ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, which will be held before the term of the House ends on November 26.

In a release issued on Friday evening, MMRDA said the approval came during the authority's 158th meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The project will be executed in collaboration with Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and aims to rehabilitate around 17,000 slum dwellers while promoting sustainable urban development. Spread over 31.82 hectares, the scheme will provide free 1BHK homes of 300 square feet to eligible residents. It will also improve infrastructure, including gardens, health centres, and educational facilities," the release said.

This project is expected to be completed in 48 months and will also support the extension of the Eastern Freeway till Thane.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of slum dwellers while boosting infrastructure growth, the release quoted CM Shinde as saying.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee called the project a step towards transforming the life of slums dwellers and a crucial step in building a modern and inclusive Mumbai. PTI KK BNM