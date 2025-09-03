MMRDA assures support for key projects in Thane district: Officials

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has promised to support key projects, including making the Ulhas riverfront a tourist attraction, in the Ambernath-Badlapur area in Thane district, officials have said.

The assurance came after a meeting between MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and local leaders, including former president of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council Ram Patkar, they said on Tuesday.

Plans to develop the Ulhas riverfront as a tourist hub on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, prevent flooding through river deepening, and explore future water transport were discussed, the officials said.

MMRDA has taken a positive stand on plans to set up logistics parks in Chamtoli, Joveli, Dahivali, Varade, Bendshil, Kasgaon and nearby areas, they added. PTI COR NR