MMRDA faces trolling over flyover that narrows from four lanes to two

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) A video of a newly constructed flyover in Mira-Bhayandar which narrows midway from four-lane to two-lane has drawn criticism and mockery on social media, but authorities claimed it was the result of space constraints, and was not a design flaw.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a planning and development body for the Mumbai region, has constructed the double decker flyover in Bhayander East.

A bird's-eye view video of the structure began to circulate on social media in the last two days.

Social media users ridiculed the planning and expressed fear that the design could lead to traffic snarls, if not accidents. It also reminded some users of an infamous Bhopal flyover which had a `90-degree' turn.

"See the design of upcoming Rs 100 crore double decker flyover in Mumbai. Four lanes suddenly narrow into just two lanes. Just imagine the ride at night. Engineering marvel at best," wrote X handle @IndianGems_, which shared the video.

The X handle of the Congress too weighed in, targeting BJP governments.

"Engineering miracle in Maharashtra.... May it be Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra, such life-threatening miracles have become common under BJP government," said the post in Hindi.

The MMRDA, however, defended the flyover. It does not "suddenly narrow", and the transition from four lanes to two lanes was designed keeping in mind width constraints and future planning requirements, it said.

"As per planning, the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayander East and two future connecting lanes for Bhayander West," the state-run authority said in a statement, adding that since the Bhayander East arm comes first along the alignment, the four-lane configuration currently transitions into two lanes.

The two lanes on the outer side are planned as part of future extension towards Bhayander West across the Western Railway line, it said.

The 2-2 lane flyover runs upto Golden Nest Circle, but beyond this point, the available right of way decreased as per the Development Plan. Accordingly, a 1+1 lane flyover with dedicated up and down ramps has been constructed along the median to provide uninterrupted movement towards Railway Phatak Road, it said. PTI KK KRK