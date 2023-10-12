MMRDA floats tender for construction of Metro line-6 car shed at Kanjurmarg

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender for the construction of a car shed at a cost of Rs 506 crore at Kanjurmarg for Metro line-6 that will run between Andheri's Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli, its top official said on Thursday.

The tender was floated on Wednesday.

The Metro Line-6, a 14.477-km-long fully elevated line, will have 13 stations.

As per the tender document, the estimated cost of the project, which includes the construction of the (car shed) depot at Kanjurmarg, including the laying of stabling lines, the depot control centre and administrative building, staff quarters, maintenance workshop building, auxiliary substation and other infrastructure, is Rs 506 crore.

"The construction of the Kanjurmarg depot, spanning across 15 hectares, will include essential facilities such as 18 stabling lines, a workshop, a maintenance line, an automatic train washing facility, an OCC, and staff quarters," Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner at MMRDA said.

Once the contractor receives the letter of intent, the project is expected to be completed within 30 months, he said.

"The addition of the metro network in Mumbai will serve as a crucial lifeline for the city, and we are committed to fast-tracking the construction process to ensure timely completion," Mukherjee said.

According to MMRDA officials, there was no controversy regarding the land for the Metro line-6 car shed near the Eastern Express Highway at Kanjurmarg, as it has nothing to do with the land on which Metro line-3 between Colaba-Airport-SEEPZ is located. PTI KK NP