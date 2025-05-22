MMRDA proposes Fare Fixation Committee for Mumbai's metro lines 2A and 7

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed the formation of a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) for Metro Lines 2A and 7 though it does not automatically imply any fare revision or adjustment, an official said on Thursday.

In a release, the MMRDA said the proposal has been approved as a statutory compliance measure under Sections 33 and 34 of Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act 2002, which mandate the constitution of such a committee by the Central government to recommend fare structures for metro rail services.

"It is not intended to suggest any immediate fare revision but to ensure our processes remain transparent, legally compliant, and in line with established governance frameworks. The committee, once formed, will enable a structured and independent review mechanism as envisaged by law, reinforcing our commitment to accountable public transport administration," the release stated.

Metro Lines 2A and 7, which commenced operations on April 2, 2022, are currently operated by MMMOCL, and the initial fares were fixed by the metro railway administration at the time of launch. Metro Lines 2A and 7 currently witness an average weekday ridership of 2.65 lakh.

Metro 2A is operational between Dahisar East and Andheri West, while Metro 7 is plying between Andheri East and Dahisar East.

"The release highlighted that the Fare Fixation Committee shall comprise a chairperson, who is or has been a judge of a high court and two other members. One member each will be nominated by the central and state governments. These nominees must be individuals who are or have been additional secretaries to the Government of India or have held equivalent posts at the Centre or the state government," the release added.

The committee, once constituted, will be responsible for recommending fare structures for metro operations and reinforcing transparency and legal oversight in fare governance.

The formation of the FFC is a required governance mechanism and does not automatically imply any fare revision or adjustment, the release clarified.

"The proposal for the formation of the Fare Fixation Committee will be forwarded to the Government of India following approval from the Government of Maharashtra," the release said. PTI KK BNM