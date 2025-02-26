MMRDA to give SYSTRA fresh hearing, says contract termination notice meant to protect public funds

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The MMRDA on Wednesday claimed it issued a contract termination notice to French consultant Systra for “safeguarding” public funds and said it would also grant the firm a fresh hearing to honour a court directive.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed the notice by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to Systra, which has accused several officials of the authority of corruption related to Metro rail projects in the city, calling it “arbitrary and unfair”.

Justifying its notice, MMRDA said in a statement that SYSTRA India continued to submit flawed cost estimates even after earlier notices, leading to financial and operational risks for its projects.

“The decision to proceed with termination was made in the best interest of efficient project execution and safeguarding public funds,” said the MMRDA statement.

The planning body said it would also give a fresh hearing to SYSTRA India as directed by the high court. “MMRDA fully respects the court’s directive and will issue a fresh speaking order after affording SYSTRA India a hearing,” the statement said.

It also claimed that the court decision reinforces MMRDA’s authority to proceed as per contractual provisions.

“The court did not grant SYSTRA India’s request for specific performance and instead directed MMRDA to issue a speaking order after giving SYSTRA India an opportunity to present its case,” reads the statement.

MMRDA also claimed that on January 3, SYSTRA India submitted a representation to the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department, raising concerns about delay in payment, delayed approvals and responses and notice of suspension of payments/descoping Claiming that none of SYSTRA India’s graft allegations was mentioned in this official representation, MMRDA termed them “baseless”.

“These allegations were introduced later to create a misleading controversy and divert attention from contractual failures,” MMRDA said.

The statement said the contract grants MMRDA the right to terminate without assigning any reason, a provision SYSTRA India had accepted, and the court has not invalidated this clause.

As per the statement, MMRDA had issued show cause and suspension notices to SYSTRA India in 2023 and 2024 due to "repeated deficiencies" in tender preparations but revoked them in June 2024 following remedial measures, which delayed the project by six months.

“Despite reinstatement, fresh discrepancies in cost estimates emerged, prompting MMRDA to take necessary corrective action,” the planning body said, adding that it remains committed to “fairness, transparency, and ensuring the timely completion of projects”.

The issue gained attention when the French Embassy sent a letter on November 12, 2024, to Rupinder Singh, the Resident Commissioner of Maharashtra in Delhi and asked the state government to investigate the matter thoroughly and to "resolve the situation", citing Systra's complaints of "severe harassment" encountered while serving as a general consultant on MMRDA projects.

Systra alleged MMRDA officials sought "undue favours," delayed payments, pressured the firm to inflate orders to contractors, stalled approvals for critical staffing, and imposed arbitrary penalties.

With Systra’s graft charges kicking up a political firestorm, sources said earlier that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Urban Development Department, has asked the Additional Chief Secretary (UD-1) to “inspect the matter” after hearing officials of the French firm as well as the MMRDA and submit a report to him in 15 days. PTI KK NR