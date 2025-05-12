MNC manager goes missing, car found near drain in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A manager at a multinational company went missing last evening. Hours later on Monday morning, his car was found abandoned near a drain in Delhi's Dwarka, about five kilometres away from his Najafgarh home, police said.

Early this morning, Dwarka North Police Station got a PCR call alerting them about an unattended white Santro car parked near the Kakrola drain, they said.

A team reached the spot and found the vehicle unlocked and without any occupant, the police said, adding that the car’s ownership was traced to Ram Naresh Srivastava, a resident of Najafgarh’s Nangli Vihar. “Ram Naresh confirmed that his son, Ajay Srivastava, had left home in the car around 5 pm on Sunday and had not returned since," the police said in a statement.

According to the police, Ajay, who works as a manager at IBM in Gurugram, had reportedly been working from home for some time. "There were no signs of struggle or any suspicious material inside the vehicle," the statement read.

A missing persons report has been lodged and the police have launched a search for Ajay and also roped in the fire department and divers to assist in the search, it said. Giving a description of the missing person, the police said that Ajay is 5’7’’ tall, fair-complexioned with a round face and medium build. He was last seen wearing a green full-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black sports shoes. The family members have told police that Ajay had no known disputes or problems with them or his wife. No foul play has been alleged at this stage, the police said.

Meanwhile, no immediate response was received from the IBM company.