'MNF baptised with martyrs' blood': Zoramthanga confident of retaining power

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also the president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party, which he said has been "baptised with martyrs' blood", will retain power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The veteran politician was referring to the bloody 20-year-long insurgency period when the MNF was an armed outfit, before finally returning to the mainstream in 1986 with the signing of the Mizo Peace Accord and becoming a political party.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Zoramthanga said the "MNF is preparing to govern and serve the people in the next term".

"We are confident that we will retain power with the help of the Almighty. We will continue to stand for our God and our state. We are preparing to continue the task of serving the people of our state," he said.

The MNF president asserted that the party belongs to the Mizos and it has been "baptised with the martyrs' blood".

"We are the torchbearers of Mizo nationalism, which is crucial for the safeguard of Mizoram. We have stood firm for more than 62 years now...," he said, adding that the Almighty has continued to lead the party amid several adversities.

Battle-lines have been drawn for a triangular fight in the assembly polls between MNF, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress.

All the three political parties have decided to contest all the 40 seats.

While the MNF has already announced the names of its 40 candidates, of whom 25 are sitting MLAs, the ZPM has released the list of 39 candidates and is yet to field a nominee in Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat.

The Congress and the BJP will also contest all the seats but they are yet to announce the names of the candidates.

The emergence of the ZPM, which was formed in 2017, has changed the political landscape of the state, which for the last three decades has seen electoral contest between the MNF and the Congress after Mizoram attained statehood in 1987.

The ZPM, under the leadership of its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, is advocating for change, and is now the main rival of the ruling MNF as the Congress is struggling with internal squabbles.

The ruling MNF is banking on Mizo sub-nationalism, calling for unity among Zo ethnic tribes, and raising the issue of displacement of Zo refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh and internally displaced people (IDPs) from neighbouring Manipur, where they are identified as Kukis.

In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, the MNF had secured 26 seats, while the ZPM had bagged eight with Lalduhoma winning two seats. The Congress had won five seats and the BJP one.

Later, the MNF won two assembly by-elections, snatching the seats from the ZPM.