MNF blames Mizoram govt for scrapping 235 health clinics

Aizawl, May 3 (PTI) Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday accused the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma of scrapping over 200 health clinics in the state.

Senior MNF leader and former legislator ZR Thiamsanga claimed that the ZPM government had scrapped 235 health clinics that were established during the previous MNF administration.

Thiamsanga urged the state government to reconsider its decision, emphasising that the previous MNF government prioritised public health by setting up these clinics, particularly in areas lacking sub-centres, and upgrading 373 sub-centres to health and wellness hubs.

The former vice chairman of the state health and family welfare board also highlighted the establishment of the state referral hospital at Falkawn, around 16 km from Aizawl, by the erstwhile MNF government and its subsequent upgrade to a medical college during the Congress rule, which was completed and operationalised by the MNF government.

Despite attempts to reach out, Health Minister Lalrinpuii was unavailable for comment.